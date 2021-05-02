PISD
File photo

Lauren Tyra will replace Tammy Richards as Plano ISD Board of Trustees’ Place 1 representative, and to corroborate early voting trends, Places 2, 3 and 6 will be occupied by their respective incumbents.

PISD Place 1

Lauren Tyra (61.99% / 19,889)

Semida Voicu (33.34% / 10,696)

PISD Place 2

Angela Powell (52.38% / 16,789)

Dayna Oscherwitz (42.91% / 13,753)

PISD Place 3

Nancy Humphrey (62.10% / 19,190)

Lynn Walling (37.90% / 11,711)

PISD Place 6

Jeri Chambers (56.91% / 17,779)

Marilyn Loughray (43.09% / 13,463)

Disclaimer: Results are not final until the city of Plano receives the certified vote numbers from Collin County. The results above only reflect those between the two candidates with the most votes in respective races. A more detailed audit can be found here

