Lauren Tyra will replace Tammy Richards as Plano ISD Board of Trustees’ Place 1 representative, and to corroborate early voting trends, Places 2, 3 and 6 will be occupied by their respective incumbents.
PISD Place 1
Lauren Tyra (61.99% / 19,889)
Semida Voicu (33.34% / 10,696)
PISD Place 2
Angela Powell (52.38% / 16,789)
Dayna Oscherwitz (42.91% / 13,753)
PISD Place 3
Nancy Humphrey (62.10% / 19,190)
Lynn Walling (37.90% / 11,711)
PISD Place 6
Jeri Chambers (56.91% / 17,779)
Marilyn Loughray (43.09% / 13,463)
Disclaimer: Results are not final until the city of Plano receives the certified vote numbers from Collin County. The results above only reflect those between the two candidates with the most votes in respective races. A more detailed audit can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.