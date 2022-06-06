Leadership Plano, a program of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to congratulate the members of Class 38 who graduated on Tuesday, June 1, 2022, at an event held at the Courtyard Theatre in Downtown Plano. The evening’s keynote Speaker was Sara Bonser, recently retired Superintendent of Schools for Plano ISD. She was joined by State Representative Jeff Leach and City of Plano Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince, who presented proclamations honoring the graduates. Jyric Sims, CEO of Medical City Plano, the program’s title sponsor also congratulated the class. Elisa Klein was the class spokesperson, providing reminiscences of the year’s highlights.
Led by Program Director Carole Greisdorf, Class 38 completed one weekend retreat in September and eight full-day class sessions over the course of nine months. The two-day retreat and orientation focused on identifying each class member's individual leadership style and strengths, as well as team building. Beginning in October 2021 and ending in May 2022, the class spent one day per month examining specific aspects of the community, including education, area government, local business and economic development, health and human services, criminal justice system, the arts, and non-profit organizations.
In addition to class sessions, Class 38 completed a community project designed to assist the Hope Restored Mission in providing ID cards for clients who have been displaced, are unsheltered, or who have experienced loss of identification records.
Leadership Plano boasts an active alumni roster that is approximately 1,000 members strong. Program alumni include notable figures in Plano, such as Plano Mayor John Muns, City Manager Mark Israelson, Plano ISD School Board Chair David Stolle, My Possibilities Executive Director Michael Thomas, and Collin College Trustee Dr. Raj Menon, to name a few.
If you are interested in learning more about the program or would like to apply for Class 39, visit www.leadershipplano.org for more information. Applications for the 2022-2023 class are being accepted now through June 15, 2022.
The Class 38 graduates are:
- Gregory Arp
- Jarvis Archibald
- Ann Bacchus
- Mary Barnes-Tilley
- Colleen Campbell
- Michael Casavant
- Catherine Caso
- Diana Charbonneau
- Kavita Doddamane
- Meryl Evans
- Eddie Franklin, Jr.
- Matthew Fuhriman
- Frank Gallovich
- Michelle Giltner
- Julie Godfrey
- Elisa Klein
- Claire Lick
- Diane Lowery
- Albana Mansoor
- Kathy Marcum
- Jenna Maynard
- Amy Pagan
- Michael O. Presbitero III
- Dylan M. Rafaty
- Laura L. Retta
- Nicole Ritter
- Dorly Roy
- Cassandra G. Shead
- Camille Smith
- Rekha Suryanerayana
- Susan Swan-Smith
- Kathy Taylor
- Brittnea Ussery
- Faryal Virk
- Nicole Wilk Warhoftig
- Cody Weaver
