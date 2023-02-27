Plano resident Richard E. Carey is a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general.
General Carey, who turned 95 in January, began his Marine Corps career as an enlisted man who rose to the rank of three-star general. He fought in the Korean War as a ground troop. In Vietnam, General Carey was a fighter pilot. Later, he helped to bring Vietnamese refugees to the United States. The general is native of Columbus, Ohio. His late wife, Maudine “Dena” Adcock Carey grew up in Bonham. General Carey has lived in Plano for 19 years. The general has been active in the community. He served on a committee that brought a national cemetery for veterans to the Dallas area. General Carey led the effort to build monuments to those who served at the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. One of those monuments was dedicated at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The general is the subject of a recently released biography titled The Flying Grunt, the Story of Lieutenant General Richard E. Carey, United States Marine Corps (Ret). This is the first biography about General Carey.The book’s author, Alan E. Mesches, lives in Frisco. Casemate Publishers published the book.
How did you get involved in the Marine Corps?
I originally tried to join the Marines when I was 16. Because I was underage, the recruiter did not let me sign up. After I finished high school in the spring of 1945, I wanted to fly. The Navy had a program that trained pilots on college campuses. Just as I was getting started, World War II ended and the Navy didn’t need more pilots. The Navy offered to send me to college and train to be an officer. I declined, took a discharge, and drove a delivery truck for a short time in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio. Older brothers of my friends were Marines who fought at Iwo Jima. They were my heroes. In early 1946, I enlisted in the Marine Corps and began my Marine Corps career during boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.
What moments stood out to you in Korea?
In Korea, I was part of the Inchon Landing in September 1950. On the way to Seoul, I helped capture North Korean soldiers. By November, we faced Chinese Communists troops at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Outnumbered by 8 to 1, facing wind-chill temperatures as low as -65 degrees, we fought our way out of a trap set by the Chinese. Sadly, we lost a lot of good Marines. Our efforts led to a free South Korea that today has the fourth largest economy in Asia. While serving in Korea, I had seven near death experiences, was badly wounded, and suffered frost bite. I received the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart Medals along with four battle stars for my service in Korea. To make sure that Americans never forget the battle at the Chosin Reservoir, I led a drive to build monuments honoring those who served in that fight. One monument went up at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia in 2017. The second one was dedicated at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery this past July.
What was your experience in Vietnam?
I had three different experiences in Vietnam. In the early 1960s, I helped scout potential Marine aviation sites. During that assignment, I even met with Madam Nhu, the sister of the Vietnam President Diem. In July 1967, I returned to Vietnam where I was assigned to Chu Lai as an F4-B fighter jet pilot. In January 1968, my assignment took me to Danang as an assistant operations officer for the 1st Marine Air Wing. Shortly after my arrival, the Tet Offensive broke out. My job was to get pilots to provide close air support for ground forces. During my 13-month tour in Vietnam, I flew 204 sorties, earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and 16 Air Medals. In 1975, I returned to Vietnam as a brigadier general. Then, I led the evacuation of Saigon. Our helicopter pilots helped 100,000 Vietnamese refugees leave Vietnam for the United States. Many of those refugees fought side-by-side with American service members. Their lives and the lives of their families would have been in grave danger had we not gotten them out of Vietnam.
What kept you in the Marines for so long?
Above all, I wanted to serve my country. I came into the Marine Corps as a private. Two years later, I earned my commission as an officer. Following my service in Korea, I went to flight school, earned my wings, and became a fighter pilot. The Marine Corps is the world’s greatest military organization. I have had a wonderful life because of the Marine Corps.
What was most rewarding during your time in the Marines?
Leading a team that helped bring 100,000 refugees out of Vietnam. Over the years, I have met many of those refugees and heard the stories of their success in the United States.
What was one of the most challenging moments?
After we left the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, we headed to the coast. At Koto-Ri, traffic clogged up with Marines and equipment on the single lane dirt road. That night, we waited under a darkened sky. We prayed. We needed a miracle. Suddenly, single star came into the sky. We knew we would get out. Those of us who were there called that star the “Star of Koto-Ri.” The star is part of the monument honoring those who served at the Chosin Reservoir.
On the personal side, the biggest challenge that I ever faced was my wife Dena’s 14-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Nothing prepared me for that that challenge. Eventually, Dena lived in an assisted living facility in Plano. I visited her there every day for more than 1,500 days. Dena always smiled when I came and she communicated with me by squeezing my hand. She died in 2019.
How long have you lived in the area?
Dena and I moved to North Texas in 1987. I retired from the Marine Corps in 1983. For four years, I served in the cabinet of the Ohio Governor and led the airport in my hometown of Columbus.
What brought you to Plano?
Dena and I liked the area. Plano is a great place to live.
What are your hobbies?
More than anything else, I like helping people. Today, I serve as the presiding trustee of the Metroplex Military Charitable Trust. That’s an organization that raises funds and supports veterans.
For many years, I loved to run. As I got a bit older, I switched to walking. I also played golf. Now, I watch golf on television. When I was commanding general at Marine Corps Base Quantico, my team and I helped preserve the Marine Corps Marathon. The Marine Corps Marathon still is held every year.
I also competed in the 1982 Marathon. At age 54, I ran the 26.2 mile race in 3 hours and 19 minutes, a time that qualified me for the Boston Marathon. I ran the Boston Marathon in three and half hours when I was 55.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
When I was 85, I completed the “Hotter N Hell” 100-mile bike ride in Wichita Falls, Texas. I was one of only nine riders between ages 80 and 85.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
