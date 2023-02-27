Gen Carey addresses crowd.jpg

Plano resident Richard E. Carey is a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general.

General Carey, who turned 95 in January, began his Marine Corps career as an enlisted man who rose to the rank of three-star general. He fought in the Korean War as a ground troop. In Vietnam, General Carey was a fighter pilot. Later, he helped to bring Vietnamese refugees to the United States. The general is native of Columbus, Ohio. His late wife, Maudine “Dena” Adcock Carey grew up in Bonham. General Carey has lived in Plano for 19 years. The general has been active in the community. He served on a committee that brought a national cemetery for veterans to the Dallas area. General Carey led the effort to build monuments to those who served at the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. One of those monuments was dedicated at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The general is the subject of a recently released biography titled The Flying Grunt, the Story of Lieutenant General Richard E. Carey, United States Marine Corps (Ret). This is the first biography about General Carey. The book’s author, Alan E. Mesches, lives in Frisco. Casemate Publishers published the book.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

