A wife, mom and advocate for her students with special needs, Rachel Maddin is a special education team leader for Haun Elementary in Plano ISD. After attending Plano schools, Maddin has returned to her home district to make an impact on her community.
Tell our readers a little about yourself
I am a wife, mom, advocate for students with special needs, and teacher. I have been married to Josh for the last 17 years. We have two amazing kids, Peyton (12) and Preston (9). We just added a new addition to our family, our dog Beaux.
I went to Texas Tech University for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees. I knew since third grade that I would be a special education teacher. It was all I ever wanted to be. I taught special education for grades K-6th grade in Lubbock ISD.
I moved to Jackson, Mississippi to get married to my husband. I taught preschool to students with special needs that year. We moved back to the Dallas area where I taught at Mitchell Elementary. While there I taught, and provided parent training to parents in need of supporting their children to generalize skills from school to home. I also taught homebound students at night. Next, I was tasked with opening a new classroom for students with more challenging behavior and communication needs. After doing this for two years, I joined a team to provide support across the district to empower teachers in instructional support. This included classroom management, behavior support, and instruction.
Then, our family moved to Baton Rouge. I taught in a wide variety of schools. From preschool, to public, and private schools I taught at them all. I had the privilege to work at The Dunham School while there. This school incorporated technology and religion in new ways.
Our family moved back to the Dallas area seven years ago. Since we returned, I have taught at Haun where both my own children have attended. We are closer to family now and do not miss any occasion to celebrate life with our extended family.
How did you get involved in Plano ISD?
I have a heart for Plano ISD. It is home. I went to Plano ISD schools from K-12 (Harrington, Carpenter, Clark and Plano East Senior High School). My mother taught Special Education in Plano for most of my childhood and into adulthood as well. I taught special education at Mitchell Elementary for 2 years, taught at Haun Elementary for seven years, and provided behavioral and instructional support for the district for 2 years.
What is your role?
I teach students with special needs in the areas of reading, math, and social skills. I support teachers and students throughout the building. I create and implement Individualized Education Plans for students in my care.
I have had the honor of teaching and supporting teachers and students in special education in Plano ISD for 12 years. I have loved seeing small and large growth in each individual student that I have had the privilege of teaching. They teach me every single day. I enjoy helping them to navigate the social world. It is really important that we as educators teach the whole child. This includes teaching students how to be friends, take turns, and also see other people’s perspective outside of themselves.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Impact. I love that I feel like I make a difference. I am thankful for each member of our team at school. We all bring something different to the campus and to our students.
I truly believe that when we partner together with parents the possibilities are endless in helping our students grow towards all of their potential.
We as educators have the greatest impact with our students and families when we build meaningful relationships. Families trust us with their students and it is our responsibility to empower each child to be the best they can be.
What challenges have you faced?
Balance. It is always hard to balance work and home.
How long have you lived in the area?
Most of my life.
I grew up in Plano, I moved to Mississippi to get married. We returned back to the area for my husband to attend Fuller Theological Seminary. Then we moved to Louisiana and back.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I have great memories of loving my teachers at Harrington. Mrs. Nancy Clark was someone who invested in me for three years as she moved up with our class each year. At Carpenter, I have found memories of playing sports and making new friends. At Clark I had a teacher who understood I learned best by drawing. Mr. Larson let me learn my own way. I never forgot that. At Plano East I learned to advocate and include others.
On April 8, 1984, I was hit by a van driving too fast down the alley. At age 4, I was hit head on and thrown many feet from the vehicle. I was rushed to the emergency room. When the doctor came out my parents thought I was dead. The doctor shook his head in disbelief and said we can not explain it, but there's not a scratch on her. We celebrate this day every year since as a reminder that I was put here for a purpose. I know my purpose is to impact students and to be the voice for those who can not speak for themselves.
What are your hobbies?
You can find me rooting for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, shopping at Hobby Lobby, and spending time with my family. We love to travel. My husband and I feel strongly that our kids have opportunities to experience other cultures and see the world outside Plano.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I interned for Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison in Washington D.C. in college. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.
