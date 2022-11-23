Four years after its implementation, Plano's parks and recreation masterplan is due for a check-in. Parks and Recreation Director Ron Smith talks about how the city plans to meet community need.
Why is Parks and recreation updating its masterplan?
Since 1972, the park masterplan has been a living document that allows us to reach out to our residents for feedback. We're here to serve them and give them an opportunity to review what we offer. It also gives staff an opportunity to review our inventory, where we're lacking, to review trends in recreation leisure and give opportunities to solicit from residents what their recreation needs are and how we can better meet those needs. It allows us to reassess our goals and objectives. We do this typically every five years as a refresh, and every 20 some-odd years, we do a full refresh of the parks masterplan. What we're doing now is a five-year renewal that was initiated about four years ago.
How long will the new plan be implemented?
It's a long range plan intended to meet the needs of the community for 20 years with those five-year checkpoints.
What are some idesA that Plano Parks and Recreation have for the new plan?
We plan to stay focused on the same vision as the plan from four years ago when we adopted it. We aim to complete a Parks and Recreation system. The masterplan shows what we currently have and what we will have in the future. Our goal is to implement the plan as it is currently constituted. It is designed to anticipate future needs and allows us to continue providing excellent parks and recreation facilities, trails and open space that benefits Plano residents. If we focus on the same key focus areas like renovating our neighborhood parks, developing and enhancing our community parks and park properties that's not yet developed, and if we're doing our recreation facilities and striving to add new facilities where we see a need, we'll be successful.
One of the visions of City Council is we all want Plano to be a place where every individual can experience an unparalleled quality of life. We think parks and recreation services helps meet that objective.
What has resident feedback centered around so far?
The company we have contracted to conduct this survey says that residents are most familiar with the larger aspects of our systems such as parks, trails and recreation centers. The items most important to them, as indicated in the survey are our parks, trails and recreation centers. Residents most enjoy natural wooded open space; peaceful, attractive areas; they like our shared use trails systems, the cleanliness of our parks and amenities, and the majority agree that parks and recreation enhances their quality of life and their appeal to live in Plano. Those were some of the takeaways from this survey.
How long have you been with Plano?
It will be 25 years in January.
What brought you to Plano?
I finished graduate school at the university of North Texas, and I was hired by the city 20 days after my graduation in 1998. I have been with the department ever since working with the department in a variety of positions as I moved through the organization. It's been a really, really rewarding experience for me. I love it.
What are some challenges you've faced in your role?
It's probably very similar to other parks and recreation directors in North Texas, which is right now, keeping up with our aging infrastructure — because a lot of Plano was built in the '70s, '80s and into the '90s — a lot of that infrastructure needs to be rebuilt, redone and replaced. That's one of the key focuses of our department right now. Most of Plano's identifiable and dedicated parkland has been developed, whether it's ball fields, soccer fields or nature preserves. Now our main focus is keeping things new, fresh and in proper working order. We're working to make sure when things reach 25 years of service, it's time to replace them. That way, we keep our parks system in top shape. We never want to fall behind the curve. That's not the Plano way.
Where do you see Plano Parks and Recreation going?
I think we're going to strive to meet the needs of our community. As the demographics of Plano continue to develop, we're going to be on the forefront, focusing on the needs of our residents. We recognize Plano is a destination for a lot of users who don't reside in Plano. We welcome them because they bring vibrancy to a lot of the programming we offer. they bring in sports tourism and hotel/motel tax and a good boost to our local economy in Plano. But that is a fringe benefit. Our main focus is to make each resident's life better through parks and recreation because we care about our community, and we care about everyone's quality of life who lives in Plano.
