Several Plano community members gathered at the Center for American and International Law Wednesday evening to learn why businesses choose Plano to set up their headquarters.
During the reception, business owners, city and chamber of commerce representatives and Plano’s Multicultural Outreach Roundtable, the organizer of the event, were treated to a performance by Indian Classical Dancers, Krithika Subramanian Mukund and her daughter, Laya.
During the panel discussion, Mike Lawson, with Boeing Global Engagement, Chris Mooney with Shutterfly and Seung June Oh with SK Signet America, Inc., talked about what sparked their companies to choose Plano as a central base of operations.
Lawson discussed how Boeing’s decision to headquarter in Plano partially came from the ready access to several modes of transportation, as well as the major customers the company secured, including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, after moving to the metroplex.
“Texas is widely known as a very business friendly state,” Lawson said. “There’s a really good opportunity to make a really good impact on the community and our people.”
To Lawson, Plano was a place where employees could feel a sense of home, with access to a good school district for their families and a good, safe city.
“Have you been to Legacy West?” Lawson said. “I don’t think there’s a better place to have a corporate headquarters. This is one of the nicest offices we’ve had.”
He added that the proximity to restaurants and hotels, as well as a vibrant community sets Plano apart form other potential cities in the metroplex.
Oh discussed how the geographic location of Plano was advantageous, being a shorter distance from SK Signet’s headquarters in South Korea, while being a central, business friendly location in the US. This is the first location SK Signet opened in Texas to manufacture electric vehicle chargers.
“When I began looking for a possible location for a factory, it was my first experience with Texas culture,” Oh said.
He added that Texans were more welcoming to incoming businesses and had less red tape, compared to other parts of the US.
“Now I understand why Texas has so many global headquarters,” Oh said. “It was a no-brainer. There were a lot of other states offering us a lot of incentives. Texas did not offer us much, but because of the location and being pro-business, it was more attractive than other states.”
He said that access to skilled labor and Plano’s quality school district were factors that made Plano more attractive to SK Signet.
Mooney discussed how having locations in Phoenix, Minneapolis and Charlotte made Texas a prime central location for a fourth facility. Plano’s location serves as an almost equidistant center to all of Shutterfly’s existing operations nationwide. The Plano location serves as a prime spot for larger, company-wide meetings, he said.
Mooney added that with the incoming DART Silver Line project connecting East Plano to the DFW airport, Plano serves as an easily accessible location for employees flying in to visit Shutterfly’s Plano location.
“For us, it’s getting folks to come in from various locations and, we love the welcoming community,” Mooney said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
