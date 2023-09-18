Rhonda Sargent Chambers has been a respected figure in the fashion, event production and fundraising community for over 40 years in the North Texas area.
She coordinates experiential events and fashion shows for prominent clients, assisting greatly in fund-raising events for many organizations through her company, RSC Show Productions, established in 2001.
One of her recent partnerships is Hope’s Door, a Plano nonprofit offering intervention and prevention solutions to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My production company was founded in 2001. 90% of my clients are non-profit. It is my duty to our community to assist in coordinating their events with the sole purpose of making money and not spending their greatly needed funds to support their clients.
How did you get involved with Hope's Door?
Hope's Door is my favorite partnership in event coordination and assisting them on all aspects of their event. This will be my fourth year to help guide their fundraising efforts with the 8th annual "Tapestry of Hope" luncheon, fashion show and pop-up shopping — creating a fun atmosphere with high energy fashions with our fashion sponsor, Watters Creek Village. Hope's Door has the most incredible loyal supporters, and this makes for a "good time" to be had by all.
What is your role, and what does it entail?
My role for Hope's Door is not only to manage the production, but also brainstorm with my client to always keep foremost in our minds that Hope's Door is imperative for individuals and families by offering intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide education programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.
What is most rewarding about your role?
Hope's Door is in need of the community’s support in raising awareness, raising dollars and creating a safe place for individuals & families in the north Texas area. When I assist them in their fundraising efforts.... a great sense of joy and accomplishment overwhelms me, especially when I know how grateful their clients are.
What is most challenging?
There are no challenges with Hope's Door.
We meet often, months in advance, to prepare for “Tapestry of Hope". It is an honor and a sincere pleasure to volunteer with this non-profit.
How long have you lived in the area?
Since 1973, I am originally from the Bay area.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memories are large family gatherings in Oregon and camping, fishing, laughing, cooking outside, canoeing and playing with my extended family at the Metolius River.
What are your hobbies?
Speed walking, reading non-fiction, solitaire, making dried spices from my garden, cooking and baking.
Are you a morning bird or night owl, and why?
In the off-season, I am a night owl. During event season, I am an early to bed and early to rise kind of gal!
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
From the age of 10, I rode dirt bikes, and then graduated to street motorcycles. My last Harley Davison was sold in 1999, when my husband and I found out we were having our first child. My husband and I have been together for 33 years. We have two sons, 22 and almost 24 years old.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.