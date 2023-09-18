Profile
Rhonda Sargent Chambers has been a respected figure in the fashion, event production and fundraising community for over 40 years in the North Texas area.

She coordinates experiential events and fashion shows for prominent clients, assisting greatly in fund-raising events for many organizations through her company, RSC Show Productions, established in 2001.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

