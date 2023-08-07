Two Plano West students have launched an organization to help fellow students become financially literate.
Raymond Zhang is a Plano native and a rising senior at Plano West Senior High School. He has strong interests in economics, education, policy, and management. He has explored these interests both as a scholar at Plano West, and as a leader in his community. In addition to being the founder and co-president of the Greater Dallas Finance Collective (GDFEC), he is also the president of the publication Policy Weekly and is a Plano Teen Attorney.
Aryan Chilakamarthi is a rising senior at Plano West Senior High School who has a keen interest in business, finance, and global affairs. Aside from co-founding GDFEC, Aryan is also an Eagle Scout, president of Hoops Reboot Basketball, and the director of expansion for Politics For Teens. Through his involvement in these community-based organizations, Aryan has cultivated invaluable skills on what it takes to be a leader in today’s society. In a climate full of innovation and creativity, Aryan believes that it is up to young-adults, including himself, to leave a lasting impact and inspire the next generation of Americans.
Interested readers can learn more at gdfec.org.
How did GDFEC come about?
As high schoolers, we were extremely frustrated by the lack of a comprehensive personal finance and economics curriculum in schools. In Plano ISD, students aren’t even allowed to take advanced economics until their senior year. As such, in 2021, GDFEC initially started out as a club at Jasper High School where students could educate each other about the subjects of finance and economics. Since then, our club was able to grow significantly by the time we moved to Plano West, and we had even started sending student teams to partake in national finance and economics competitions.
Eventually, we wanted to expand our love for personal finance and economics beyond our school. We had found that 73% of students nationwide do not have access to mandated financial literacy courses. As such, we wanted to combat this gap in education within our local community of Dallas. We accomplished this by establishing our workshop system, where we partner with various organizations across the metroplex in order to provide free financial literacy workshops to low-income students.
What does GDFEC do?
At GDFEC, our goal is to promote equity when it comes to personal finance and economics education. Our primary way in achieving this goal is with our “FinanceFoward” initiative. Through this initiative, we partner with organizations in order to provide free financial literacy workshops to students from low-income families. Our talented curriculum writers develop a novel program that is catered towards younger students, while our volunteer teachers help present this knowledge to students free of charge. We truly believe that a peer-to-peer connection is impactful, which is why all of our volunteers are high schoolers. So far, we have hosted over 15 workshops, partnered with four non-profits in Dallas, and have reached over 300 students.
In addition to “FinanceForward”, we also champion equity through our “InFocus” program, a series of blog posts and interviews that highlight the financial experiences of marginalized communities. Our latest guest speaker, a member of Dallas Hope Charities, has helped us gain an insight into the niche financial challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals.
Finally, our “InspireFinance” initiative is a specific education program catered to elementary school children and our “FinLead Summit” is an annual leadership summit that connects industry professionals to our students.
What is your role in the organization?
The both of us share the co-founder and co-president title at the Greater Dallas Finance Economics Collective. However, we are also fortunate to have an amazing team of directors who each manage a different sector of GDFEC, from curriculum and marketing to operations and event coordination. We as co-presidents routinely work with each director to ensure that quality work is being produced. Beyond these tasks, we also oversee critical expansion and partnership efforts, which entail reaching out to local organizations and industry personnel.
What's most rewarding about being a part of this organization?
The most rewarding part of this organization is interacting with the students that we serve. Frequently, upon entering a venue, we notice that many students feel intimidated by some of the foreign content present in our curriculum. Nevertheless, as we progress through our workshops, we almost always observe that these very students become enthusiastic participants, eagerly interacting with our teachers. We are always amazed at how quickly students adapt during these moments and find genuine fascination in the content we present. We truly want to commend our exceptional curriculum team — led by Saharsh Lavu, Melody Yang, and Aryan Raju — for their remarkable ability to curate such a captivating and interactive learning experience.
What challenges do you face?
Like most student-led organizations, GDFEC has faced a number of challenges that have required us to adapt to many difficult circumstances. One particular challenge involved securing confirmations for Workshop Venues. Many of the venues GDFEC approached demonstrated skepticism towards the organization’s efforts, which, given GDFEC’s status as a new organization at the time, was understandable. Moreover, GDFEC encountered several communication barriers, requiring a number of follow-up emails to receive a response from various organizations. However, with patience and persistence, GDFEC’s Outreach Team — led by Daniel Gremillion and Ahan Mukherjee — overcame these obstacles and eventually secured numerous workshop opportunities.
How long have you lived in the area?
GDFEC was founded in Dallas and has been based there since 2021. The both of us were born in Plano and have been raised there for our entire lives. As such, we are thrilled to give back to our own community and to help the next generation of students in our area and beyond!
