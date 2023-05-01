Isaias Gonzalez is a member of the Storehouse of Collin County’s Youth Leadership Council. Coming from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, he serves the Plano community in many roles from helping with distributions, translating between neighbors and storehouse volunteers and more. At a recent youth leadership council meeting, Gonzalez was recognized for giving over 100 volunteer hours to the storehouse.
Gonzalez is currently a freshman at Harmony Science Academy. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.
How did you get involved with the Storehouse of Collin County?
My long-time friend David Huerta invited me to the Storehouse of Collin County to serve during a Saturday distribution. I immediately fell in love with the process and action to help neighbors needing food.
What is your role?
I serve as a Spanish translator. However, I started as a runner delivering food to the neighbors’ car. I am the first face neighbors see when they enter the food pantry. I hand them the form to fill out and smile as they continue the process. I like what I do since I get to talk with each of them and start a small conversation now and then.
What’s most rewarding about being part of the Storehouse?
I enjoy talking to the neighbors every Saturday morning and seeing them smile back as I talk to them. A smile brightens my morning and makes me feel rewarded for my volunteer work.
What’s most challenging?
It's difficult for me to speak English because it's my second language. There are a few words and phrases I may need help understanding due to the language barrier. However, talking with other volunteers has helped me to improve my English skills.
How did it feel being recognized for the most volunteer hours?
Walking up the stage and receiving the award felt great because I put in a lot of hard work to get 103.5 hours. At first, I was nervous, but I was happy to see my effort recognized by others and the value behind my actions.
What are your plans for after high school?
Some of my plans for finishing high school are to look for a job or study for a career. A career path that I would like to do is to play soccer professionally and become the next Messi. However, another career that I'm interested in is computer science because it's fun to learn about technology.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Dallas for about four years.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is when I turned 2 years old because my birthday party was Curious George themed. It was special to me since all my friends and family spent time with me during my party celebration.
What are your hobbies?
Some of my hobbies are playing sports with my friends and video games over the weekends.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
When I was a lot younger, I had a small incident that was funny but quite embarrassing at the same time. I was in the bathroom of my house back in Venezuela when I had the brilliant idea to hold on to the shower curtain rail, and I started swinging back and forth. It was all fun for a split second, and I laughed, but soon I fell face down to the concrete floor. Of course, I started bleeding, and to this day, I still have a scar from that incident. Looking back at it is funny, but at the moment, it hurt.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
