YLC_WH (31).jpg

Isaias Gonzalez pictured with Storehouse Executive Director Candace Winslow.

Isaias Gonzalez is a member of the Storehouse of Collin County’s Youth Leadership Council. Coming from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, he serves the Plano community in many roles from helping with distributions, translating between neighbors and storehouse volunteers and more. At a recent youth leadership council meeting, Gonzalez was recognized for giving over 100 volunteer hours to the storehouse.

Gonzalez is currently a freshman at Harmony Science Academy. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

