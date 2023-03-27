Courtney Walker is the 2022 Plano ISD District Elementary Teacher of the Year. Since middle school, she has dreamt of being a librarian. Librarianship is a true calling for her, fulfilling her love of literature, working with kids and promoting a lifelong love of learning. Walker's other passion is special education. She has worked to combine those passions in her role to make her library and school as inclusive as possible for all students.
How did you get involved in Plano ISD?
Growing up in DFW, I always knew Plano was an incredible school district. When I was finishing my Master's of Library Science degree and began looking for library positions, Plano was one of the only districts I looked into. I was hired at Skaggs Elementary School where I have been lucky enough to be the librarian for the last five years.
What is your role?
I am the librarian at Skaggs Elementary School. I am so grateful to Plano ISD for valuing and protecting the role of librarians. For many of my librarian colleagues in and out of Plano ISD, having a librarian recognized as District Teacher of the Year was extremely impactful and appreciated.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
The best part of my days are the relationships I have with the students. They make every day brighter. Their joy, kindness, passion, humor, uniqueness, and love inspire me to be the best teacher, librarian and person I can possibly be. As for the role itself, I love that I get to have a job that is centered around my two favorite things: kids and books! I have also loved finding ways to be able to combine my role as librarian with my passion for special education.
What is most challenging?
Hands down the most challenging part of being a librarian is the current climate surrounding books, censorship and librarians in general from the public and government. The last few years have been truly scary for librarians. I try to use my voice and advocate for my job, literature, access to information and all students' rights to read as much as I can.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in DFW almost my entire life. I grew up in Coppell and attended Coppell ISD schools from Kindergarten through 12th grade. I even had my first teaching job in CISD as a Language Arts teacher at Coppell Middle School West. Nothing prepares you for the crazy feeling of sitting next to your childhood teachers at a professional development!
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I don’t think I could ever choose just one! But there were many small things that my family would do together that I treasure — singing oldies in the car, watching our favorite movies, playing board games and having family dinners. I also have so many amazing memories of spending time at Barnes and Noble with my childhood best friend, Amanda Hayes. A few days a week for years, the two of us would go after school and sit and talk (usually about Harry Potter and other books), read, and have the best time.
What are your hobbies?
All my favorite things to do for fun are related to the arts — I love reading, music, and film. The stories they tell have a way of making me feel both seen and comforted. I also spend a lot of time on my passions of librarianship and advocacy.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
My other passion is film. I actually have a minor in film studies! I’ve always loved movies and try to incorporate that love into my life and job as much as I can.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.