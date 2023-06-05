Daniel Brantner is an architect and master beekeeper. On a whim, Brantner used a Groupon to enroll in a course and took to the hobby. Owning some property in Mabank, Texas, he and his wife set up an apiary for his bees. He went through a master beekeeping program soon after.
What is the most rewarding aspect of beekeeping?
I think it’s important to do your part in helping out the environment. A lot of people have heard about the tough times bees and pollinators have had in general. Each year, about 40% of the honeybee hives kept in the United States die out. They need to be replaced. That's been a struggle to keep up and replace those colonies. But this is a good way to contribute.
What are the most challenging aspects?
The most challenging is dealing with the Texas heat out there wearing a bee suit in July in 100-degree weather. That can be challenging. I also alluded to the diseased affecting bees like Vora Mites and things of that nature. Those are the biggest challenges.
Tell our readers about your patents.
I have been granted a patent that’s related to a feeding system. You have to sometimes supplement the bees' food source to keep the colony alive, so we give them sugar water and protein patties. I developed a system to distribute sugar water to the hives. I currently have two other patents filed. I've been given a grant to develop a hive allowing multiple queens to coexist and share the workers. The idea is the greater overall population of the super colony, the greater the honey production. One of our biggest goals is to also save a colony. If one queen were to die, we wouldn't lose the entire colony. It would be saved by the remaining queen.
What advice do you have for prospective beekeepers?
It's something that can be very rewarding, even if done on a small scale. For people living in an urban setting, check with your local municipalities. I'd recommend people to check it out. It's a fun hobby. Mine got out of control. In terms of time, it doesn't take a great deal of time once the colony is set up. Bees are fascinating to watch, and keepers are always rewarded by the honey at the end. It’s a great way to help the environment. The type of honey you would get in an urban environment will be different. There's more plant variety for bees within a two-mile radius. The honey can be very flavorful. The initial investment with a suit and a single hive will probably be around $700 to start.
How do you balance beekeeping with your day job?
Beekeeping doesn't take a huge amount of time. Doing the patent work is something I can do at home in the evenings or in the morning. For the actual beekeeping portion, my apiary is about 70 miles from where I live. I usually tend to bees on the weekend. There’s not a huge amount of time spent on that other than the harvest. It's a little more time intensive.
Where and when can residents buy your honey?
We sell once a year, and we keep a list of customers that we will notify by email and let them know. We've been fortunate. We have a pretty loyal following of people. Usually our honey sells out in an hour or so. We sell an average of 200 pounds or 200 bottles a year. We give a lot away to relatives and friends, then the rest we sell to other people. We usually sell during the latter part of July or early August. We'll send out an email notification to our customers, and they show up at Plano High School in the parking lot.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've lived in Plano for 20 years. I lived in Rockwall for about 15 years before that. I'm originally from Minnesota.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I was raised on a farm, so I think the work experience growing up working with my parents and brothers on the farm are my favorite childhood memories - the overall camaraderie working in the fields.
What are your hobbies?
Bee keeping takes up a lot of my time. I have a granddaughter who likes to fish with me on the property. That and woodworking are some hobbies I have.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I was the project architect for the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.