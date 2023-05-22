Profile.jpg

David Huerta is the squad leader of the Storehouse of Collin County’s Youth Leadership Council. In 2016, Huerta joined the Storehouse as a volunteer before helping Storehouse Director Candace Winslow launch the YLC to engage more young volunteers.

Tell our readers about yourself.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments