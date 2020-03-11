Plano residents who have happened across the community garden on West Plano Parkway but have not been able to enter will have their chance soon.
The gates often remain closed due to the garden's location and the safety of gardeners and equipment. But on March 28, anyone curious about gardening will be able to access the location.
Plano’s Community Garden, operated by volunteer gardeners, grows and harvests crops to donate to local food pantries. Plano’s Environmental Health and Sustainability Department will host Open Garden Day to educate residents on the garden.
“The public can stroll the property and see how vegetables grow, ask questions about growing vegetables and herbs in North Central Texas, and learn how the food grown and donated to the local food pantries is having a positive impact on reducing hunger in Plano,” Environmental Education Coordinator Erin Hoffer said.
The garden was created in 2007. Hoffer said the initiative has a goal of service and education.
“Every community garden has a unique role in the life of a community,” Hoffer said. “The Plano Community Garden’s purpose is mission-based. We exist to promote volunteerism in the community, to present educational opportunities to the public, and to provide healthy food for our community’s hungry.”
The community garden is a part of Live Green Plano, a volunteer program within the city. The program also hosts cleanup days for parks and creeks.
Hoffer said attendees can also learn how to get involved with the garden.
“It's an opportunity to talk with the gardeners about what kind of commitment that is and provide the name so that we can follow up with them afterward,” Hoffer said.
Hoffer said according to studies she's read, the benefits of gardening are vast.
Being outdoors in the garden “burns calories, reduces stress, improves hand strength and dexterity, elevates self-esteem, beautifies the landscape, and creates an opportunity for bonding with friends and family,” she said.
For more information on the Open Garden Day, visit plano.gov/201/environmental-health.
