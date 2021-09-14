I am a certified NRA pistol and rifle instructor with 35 years experience. I enjoyed reading your article but would like to suggest you expand on the legal ramifications as to what happens and what to expect if you shoot someone. The physical handling of a firearm and how to operate it safely is only the first step. If you actually shoot someone in defense of your life, there is a whole list of events that will happen to you. None of the articles I have seen so far cover this.
There is enough on this subject to make a series of articles if you wish to do so. I used to use as a source a book called Deadly Force: Understanding Your Right to Self Defense by Massad Ayoob, who is the author of many books on this subject and is the founder of the Lethal Force Institute.
L.C. Peck
Plano, TX
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.