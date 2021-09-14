I am a certified NRA pistol and rifle instructor with 35 years experience.  I enjoyed reading your article but would like to suggest you expand on the legal ramifications as to what happens and what to expect if you shoot someone.  The physical handling of a firearm and how to operate it safely is only the first step.  If you actually shoot someone in defense of your life, there is a whole list of events that will happen to you.  None of the articles I have seen so far cover this.

There is enough on this subject to make a series of articles if you wish to do so.  I used to use as a source a book called Deadly Force: Understanding Your Right to Self Defense by Massad Ayoob, who is the author of many books on this subject and is the founder of the Lethal Force Institute.

L.C. Peck

Plano, TX

