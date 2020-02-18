Family history and DNA services have grown heavily in popularity in recent years. Those who purchase the services are often able to track down where their ancestors lived and migrated to.
Plano residents interested in their family history can visit their local library to learn how to locate their immigrant ancestors at the "Where in the World is He?" workshop at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Haggard Library, 2501 Coit Road.
Senior Public Services Librarian Cheryl Smith will be helping residents with questions about their history.
“What we're trying to do is show them how they arrived here and how to try to find those passenger lists to find out where they came from,” Smith said.
Smith said some of the popularity behind history and DNA services comes from people’s curiosity about family traditions and even their complexion.
“Just knowing why you do things, why your family has always behaved this way or had a certain tradition. I think a lot of people want to know where they came from besides just being in America,” Smith said.
Many United States residents have ancestors who were immigrants. But for some, locating records of their family is difficult because of their ancestor’s status or skin color. Smith said there are alternative paths residents can take if they find their history is hard to track down.
“Because of race or because of status, we would look at other ways, one on one,” Smith said.
“We would try to help them with other directions to go."
Smith said DNA kits can help track down family histories, but digging up personal histories means finding a starting line. Smith hopes she can inform residents about where to look to start uncovering family histories.
"You still have to do your research and studying,” Smith said.
