Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 20.
Lights on the Farm
Thanksgiving week marks the return of Lights on the Farm to the Heritage Farmstead Museum. The historic farmstead will be transformed into a winter wonderland with more than one million lights and numerous animated holiday displays from Nov. 25-27.
The all-outdoor event features a quarter-mile trail through the property showcasing stunning holiday light creations and animated displays crafted by First Choice Lights. Guests will enjoy a 20-foot Christmas tree, treats such as hot cocoa, kettle corn and s’mores. There’s also a chance to visit with Santa and take a photo in Santa’s farmshop.
Event tickets are now on sale. Online, advance registration is encouraged. Online admission is $12 for adults and $7 for youth 12 and under. Same-day admission is available online or at the door, but is subject to availability and is $15 for adults and $10 for youth 12 and under. Tours begin every evening the display is open, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The last guests will be admitted at 9 p.m. The farmstead will close at 10 p.m. on event evenings.
Art installation
Stop by Courtyard Theater to see an exhibition by the DFW Muslim Art Association between now and December 8, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holiday Market
Plano Holiday Market is a fun and free event that showcases unique handcrafted holiday gifts. Exhibitors have jewelry and clothing for adults and children, along with candles and soaps. There will also be a selection of salsas, jams, nuts, and dips for gifts or holiday parties. In addition, Collin County seniors will stock the Hip Hip for Gray booth with a variety of crafts including quilts, baby items, ornaments, and more.
Turkey Trot 5K
Runners and walkers alike are invited out to Oak Point Park at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 to participate in TxRuns’ Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. Packet pickup opens at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. More information at txruns.com/planoturkeytrot
Lights at Legacy
Mark your calendars for holiday fun for the whole family at Lights at Legacy from 4-7 pm. Nov. 20. Attendees will have a chance to get pictures with Santa, see a variety of performances, a tree lighting and more.
Enjoy complimentary rides on the Marriott Christmas Train, balloon artists, toy soldier stilt walkers, little drummer boys, live entertainment and more! Complimentary food and drink samples from The Shops at Legacy retailers and restaurants will also be available.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.