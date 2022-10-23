The Plano Pacers Boo Scoot 5K, 10K and “Kids K” will be held at 8 a.m. Oct 29 at Bob Woodruff Park.
The 5K and 10K will start at 8 a.m., and the Kids K will start at around 9:20 a.m., after the main event.
Inactive or prospective members can go to planopacers.org to apply for a membership. Active members do not need to pre-register, just bring your chip and run. New members must show up before 7:30 a.m. to pick up a chip from the membership table. For non-members, guest registration is available up to 6 p.m. the night before the race. The Kid's K is free and open to all. Kid's K registration will done in-person right before the race at around 9:20 a.m.
Live musical performance
The Plano West Theatre will present its annual musical production, Big Fish from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27 at Plano West Senior High School. The performance is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at pisd.edu/domain/14369.
Trunk or Treat
St. Andrew United Methodist Church invites the community to its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 5801 W. Plano Parkway. All children are invited to come in costume and enjoy trick or treating from creatively decorated car trunks.
This year’s event will also feature a bubble bus and bounce houses. Concessions are available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the youth ministry’s annual ski trip.
Evil Dead the Musical
The ArtCentre of Plano, Inc. will host a production of Evil Dead, the musical with a splatter zone from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Oct. 30. At 902 E 16th St.
The show takes all the elements of Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them into one theatrical experience. Tickets can be purchased at artcentreofplano.org.
Live music at Legacy West
Every Saturday night from 6-8 p.m., enjoy live performances by local musicians at the pop-up space located in front of Nike and Free People.
This week, Carlos Ramos will take the stage and perform. Having played for various audiences his entire life, Ramos is seasoned in performing different styles of music from reggae to bossa nova.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
