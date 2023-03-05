Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of March 5.
Audition for Deaf Theatre’s “A Union of Hands and Voices”
Join the North Texas Performing Arts Center for an original showcase written by director Karen Snapp that highlights the diverse culture of the Deaf, styles of Deaf theater and passion for this inclusive art form. Actors will be invited share their life experiences following scenes using a variety of Deaf theater styles.
Both hearing and Deaf actors are needed and encouraged to join! Speaking, singing, and signing roles are available. This program is free to all participants.
Auditions begin March 6 and is open to community members aged 8 and older.
Looking for something to do during spring break? Families are invited to Legacy Hall from March 6-10 from noon to 1 p.m. for a session of Kid’s Yoga, where children learn basic stretches and breathing techniques. Each session will feature a different theme.
Oak Point to host Spring into Color festival
Run into spring with the city of Plano as they take off on a 5K and 10K at 8 a.m. March 11 through Oak Point Nature Preserve. This is the first annual race that will be in conjunction with the community garage sale and spring festival. The races will begin and end at Oak Point Recreation Center. Participants receive a T-shirt.
Legacy Hall hosts Harry Potter Drag Brunch
Grab your muggle friends and indulge in specialty brunch items and ‘Leviosa mimooosas’ exclusively available at this event. While you enjoy brunch, an all-star cast of queens will move throughout the floor to put on an unforgettable show beginning at 11 a.m. March 12.
After the show, there will be a free Meet-N-Greet with the queens themselves for the perfect Instagrammable moment.
Heritage Farmstead to host Springtime on the Farm
Springtime on the farm is special with new life blooming in the garden and animals celebrating the warmer weather. From 10 a.m. to noon on March 8, community members can enjoy including: hayrides, meeting the blacksmith, plowing the field, meet the animals, play games from the past and more
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.