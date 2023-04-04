Victoria Piano Portrait 6.25.2021.jpeg

Victoria Bi

Victoria Bi won the national 2022-2023 MTNA Junior Piano Competition held in Reno, Nevada, over the weekend of March 25-26, 2023.

The MTNA National Competition is the most successful and prestigious student competition in the country. Each year, thousands of students compete for top prizes and national recognition. The purpose of the Music Teachers National Association competition is to provide an educational experience for students and teachers and to recognize exceptionally talented young artists and their teachers in their pursuit of musical excellence.

