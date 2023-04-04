Victoria Bi won the national 2022-2023 MTNA Junior Piano Competition held in Reno, Nevada, over the weekend of March 25-26, 2023.
The MTNA National Competition is the most successful and prestigious student competition in the country. Each year, thousands of students compete for top prizes and national recognition. The purpose of the Music Teachers National Association competition is to provide an educational experience for students and teachers and to recognize exceptionally talented young artists and their teachers in their pursuit of musical excellence.
The three-tiered Junior, Senior, and Young Artist Performance Competitions begin with the state competition. The winners/representatives of each state's competitions advance to the regional competition. Regional winners compete in the national finals at the annual MTNA National Conference. The state competitions are considered the primary educational level with the regional and national levels showcasing outstanding performance and honoring significant pedagogical achievement. Competitions include Brass (Senior and Young Artists only), Piano, Piano Duet (Senior only) String, Voice (Senior and Young Artists only), and Woodwind.
The National Competition Finals took place over March 25-26, at Nugget Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada.
Victoria, representing South Central Region and state of Texas, was the junior piano finalist. Her teacher, Yi-Fan Liu, a reputable piano teacher, and exceptional concert pianist, designed the unique and highly challenging repertoire for her. Each of the four pieces requires tremendous technique, a focused mind, art, and musicality to perform it. As Professor Bu, founder and president of Sunway Universal Foundation, said: “Her Bach was extraordinarily played. She played so special that I can never forget.” Mr. Harrison, one of three adjudicators, later told us after the results announcement, that “Victoria played so elegantly and almost perfectly. It was an easy decision…” Professor Huber, another adjudicator, gifted a scholarship certificate to Victoria for the arts program at Interlochen. Past and current presidents of Texas MTA, Dr. Wylie and Dr. Fountain exhibited tremendous support during the competition. As Dr. Fountain said: “Victoria’s performance was truly impressive and inspiring to everyone who heard it! The Texas Music Teachers Association is so proud of her accomplishments, and we look forward to watching her career grow over the coming years.”
Victoria Bi, the daughter of Ning (Daisy) Chen and Michael Bi, started the piano when she was three and a half years old with Yi-Fan Liu at Studio for Piano Arts. Under Liu’s meticulous guidance and invaluable mentorship, her passion and interest in the instrument continue to flourish.
During her piano studies, Victoria has received many other awards at competitions worldwide. Most recently, she won 1st Prize in the Texas State Competition held by TMTA in 2022; 3rd prize and the special Press award at the 11th International Piano Competition for Young Musicians in the Netherlands; 1st prize at the 2022 Young Artist Competition held by Fort Worth Symphony with which she made her orchestral debut; 3rd place at the 2022 Emory University Young Artist Piano Competition in Atlanta, GA; 2nd place at the 2021 Houston International Music Competition; 1st place in the Concerto II Division at the 2021 Baylor-Waco Piano Competition, and many more. She has participated in the Dallas Symphonic Festival Competition and the Dallas Piano Solo Competition for many years with awards.
