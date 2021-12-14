A Mesquite man was arrested in Plano Sunday morning following an alleged altercation at a Denny’s restaurant.
According to incident reports obtained by Star Local Media, Plano police were dispatched to a disturbance at the Denny’s location in the 1800 block of Central Expressway following reports that a man was screaming, breaking items and fighting with a woman. Witnesses reportedly told officers that the suspect, 31-year-old Willis Walker of Mesquite, pushed a customer and broke glasses in the restaurant.
One of the officers described witnessing “several officers on the ground fighting with” Walker. Another officer alleged that the suspect engaged in a struggle that left the officer with abrasions to his hands, knees and face.
It was also reported that Walker made threats of bodily harm in saying, “Bro I’m finna to beat the [expletive] out of you.”
Police say amid Walker’s struggle with police, a firearm fell out of his boot. Authorities allege that the firearm was stolen from Raytown, Missouri.
Court documents indicate that Willis is being charged for assault on a public servant, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, terroristic threats against a public servant and theft of a firearm.
Walker’s attorney of record, Waren Price, could not immediately be reached for comment.
