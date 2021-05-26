A man authorities call a “repeat violent offender” was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment after a Collin County jury found him guilty of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
45-year-old Ricky L. Johnson, whose jail records indicate was homeless, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2019 after authorities say he robbed an independent pharmacy in Plano. Prosecutors say he held a screwdriver to the pharmacist’s neck and made a threat on her life for most of the pharmacy’s remaining stock of codeine and the money in the cash register.
Plano police officers were promptly dispatched and found Johnson “not far from the pharmacy.”
“Violent offenders who target innocent civilians serving our community will be brought to justice in this county,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.
Johnson reportedly committed a series of prior offenses – including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and forgery and possession of a controlled substance – and previously served two prison sentences, making him subject to a minimum sentence of 25 years. At the time of his arrest, he also had an outstanding warrant for public intoxication in Dallas.
