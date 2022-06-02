A Dallas man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a minor in a Plano hotel.
The plea was entered last week, and an order to forfeit the defendant's property was filed on Thursday, court records indicate.
According to the June 2020 indictment, 22-year-old Laderrick Dedemon Smith of Dallas compelled two minors to engage in commercial sex acts throughout North Texas.
The indictment alleged that Smith texted one of the minors (referred to as "Victim 1" in court documents) in July 2019, saying, "Let's make some money." Smith reportedly knew that Victim 1 was a minor at this time.
Authorities say that Smith posted advertisements on commercial sex websites with pornographic images of Victim 1, saying that they were available for sex at area hotels.
Victim 1 was trafficked for sexual services at the Super 8 Motel in the 1700 block of Central Expressway, the case's factual resumé said.
Smith was charged with one count of sex trafficking of children and one count of sexual exploitation of children/production of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the former count in August 2021.
Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release upon release. He will also have to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment while incarcerated. As part of the plea deal, Smith's 20-year sentence will run concurrent with those of previous criminal offenses, including unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
