Convicted murderer Brandon McCall was sentenced to death by a Collin County jury in McKinney last night.
McCall was convicted of capital murder last week for the murder of Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard and McCall's roommate Rene Gamez II in 2018.
Jurors came to the decision after deliberating over questions regarding the public’s safety. Depending on the questions, McCall could have received life without parole instead of the death penalty.
“Justice was done yesterday, and this verdict sends a strong message that cop killers must face the consequences of their actions,” Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis said.
“We lost the very best kind of man – Dave Sherrard – the kind of man who radiated love and courage in the service of others. I hope the Sherrard family, the Richardson Police Department, and all his brothers and sisters in blue can find some solace in the jury’s verdict," Willis said.
Richardson police were called to an apartment complex in February of 2018 after McCall shot Gamez in the leg. Sherrard was shot upon entry into the building.
This is Collin County’s first death sentence since 2009. McCall joins over 200 people on death row in Texas.
“I’d like to thank the Plano Police Department for their thorough and diligent investigation. That, combined with my team’s 24/7 dedication these last two years, were critical to securing justice in this case,” Willis said.
