A 48-year-old man from Saginaw was sentenced to federal prison for attempted child coercion and enticement this week.
Adam Rene Rodriguez was found guilty by a jury in October. He was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan Wednesday.
According to information presented at trial, on May 3, 2019, Rodriguez was arrested by members of the FBI Dallas Field Office and the Plano Police Department when he traveled to Plano to engage in sex acts with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old child.
During the four-day trial, jurors heard that an undercover agent entered a sexually-oriented messaging group that was run by Rodriguez.
Between April and May of last year, Rodriguez engaged in continuing messages with the undercover persona, even after being repeatedly advised of their age.
In the messages, Rodriguez, under username "Texasarod," continued to ask for photos of the child, sent the child sexually explicit material, and offered to "train" the child to engage in various sex acts.
Evidence presented to the jury also included messages in which Rodriguez instructed the child on how to conceal her online activities and avoid detection by her parents.
The exchanges continued until May 3, 2019. On that day, Rodriguez drove to a pre-arranged meeting place with condoms in order to engage in illegal sex acts with the child.
Rodriguez testified on his own behalf, contending that he believed that he was communicating with an adult who was role playing or fantasizing about pretending to be a child.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and the Plano Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa Miller and Lesley Brooks.
