Mardi Gras (1.1).jpg
Mardi Gras (1).jpg

Plano community members gathered at Legacy West for a Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday night, where they got to experience a variety of bands, collect beads and taste unique brews.

Festivities began with the Townview Big D Band marching down Windrose Lane to throw beads to bystanders.

Mardi Gras (2).jpg
Mardi Gras (2).jpg
Mardi Gras (3).jpg
Mardi Gras (4).jpg
Mardi Gras (5).jpg
Mardi Gras (6).jpg
Mardi Gras (7).jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments