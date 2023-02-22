Plano community members gathered at Legacy West for a Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday night, where they got to experience a variety of bands, collect beads and taste unique brews.
Festivities began with the Townview Big D Band marching down Windrose Lane to throw beads to bystanders.
“This is our third time at Legacy West's Fat Tuesday event,” Band Director James Gibson said. “The people who were over the event were very happy with what the band had to offer this year and furthered our partnership even more.”
The Townview Big D Band – part of the Townview Magnet Center in Dallas – began under the leadership of Dean Hill in 1997, Gibson said. Touring internationally, the band has played several events including Super Bowl events, halftime at Dallas' Mavericks games, NCAA final four events, the opening of AT&T Stadium and more.
“The most rewarding part of it is seeing the students grow daily,” Gibson said. “We started with about 57 members during the summers. The band has since grown to at least 150 people. We've had an influx of students coming in just wanting to be part of this prestigious organization. It's a family organization that lives by a creed. We work hard to our fullest potential.”
Following the band’s performance, attendees, dawned in green, gold and violet experienced New Orleans-themed food, drinks and tunes from the Bobby Falk Group, a Jazz artist bringing contemporary Jazz, Swing, and Soul sounds from Louisville to Dallas.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.