Here are five things to do around Plano the week of April 9:
Little India Fair
Witness Collin County’s first-ever Indian Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at 3700 Hogge Dr.
The Little India Fair offers vendors that include a unique selection of artists and crafters selling fashion, jewelry, handicrafts and many other interesting goods and wares, in addition to activities like a kids zone, live music, Indian delicacies and food to enjoy.
For more details, contact: 609-851-7330.
Plano Art Week
Plano Arts Week is an annual arts awareness initiative that showcases art all around the City of Plano. For one dedicated week, community members are invited to look at the vibrant arts community that shapes Plano’s cultural environment.
All local businesses, workplaces, schools, churches, and neighborhoods are encouraged to participate in Plano Arts Week. To book a venue/time to participate in Plano Arts Week, visit https://www.planoartsweek.com/.
All performances of dance, music, and theater as well as art exhibits occurring during this week will be listed on the Plano Arts Week Calendar with links to purchase tickets. Free events in parks and other public places will also have listings.
Mavericks Watch Party at Leagacy Hall
Join Legacy Hall as we watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, April at 2:30 p.m.
Get here early and grab a pre-game warmup from any of the 20-plus eateries at Legacy Hall. This is a free event.
Courtyard Theater presents Monty Python’s "Spamalot"
Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "Monty Python’s Spamalot" retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”
The performance will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at 1509 H Avenue.
House of comedy to feature Francis Ellis
Join the House of Comedy from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 for a showing of Francis Ellis.
Francis Ellis is a comedian, actor, personality and writer at Barstool Sports, who currently hosts Oops the Podcast on Barstool, alongside Giulio Gallarotti.
Francis has appeared on the Tim Dillon Show and as a regular on the online sketch series and special Gilly and Keeves. Francis can recently be seen as a frequent contributor on Jesse Watters Primetime. If you’re wondering where he went to college, he’ll happily tell you — Harvard.
He performs most nights in New York and has also performed in China, Australia, Sweden, British Columbia, and across the United States. Francis often incorporates his satirical keyboard songs in his act. He is known for his dry, dark sense of humor. He resides in Dumbo, Brooklyn, when he’s not reducing audiences to tears of laughter and shame.
