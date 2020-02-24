Brandon McCall, the suspect accused of killing Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard and Richardson resident Rene Gamez II, was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday.
On Feb. 7, 2018, police responded to a shooting incident in the Breckinridge Point apartments in Richardson.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers were met with gunfire.
As the officers rendered aid and investigated the scene, they were led to an apartment, entered the residence, and were shot at. Sherrard was wounded in the gunfire.
Richardson officers entered the apartment and eventually arrested McCall. Sherrard was transported to Medical City Hospital in Plano and later died from his injuries.
Gamez also died due to shooting injuries by McCall.
Capital murder in Texas can mean the death penalty or life in prison without parole for those found guilty.
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis previously submitted notice pursuing the death penalty.
Richardson Police Chief Jimmy L. Spivey said in a Tweet, “Today, justice has been served for our fallen brother, Officer David Sherrard. There are no words to accurately describe the emotions being felt now that the trial has concluded.”
“So many have helped David’s family and our department get to this point, we are grateful.”
Sherrard was the first line-of-duty death in Richardson PD’s 63-year history.
