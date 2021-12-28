Plano police arrested a man on aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges after responding to a call Sunday morning.
According to incident reports obtained by Plano Star Courier, police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on the 1800 block of Central Expressway at approximately 7:44 a.m. that morning after someone came into the lobby and reported an assault to a third party complainant.
Police identified the kidnapping and assault victim as a 74-year-old man who had a fractured rib, fractured vertebrae, swollen eye and other injuries as officers arrived. The identified victim reportedly alleged that the suspect, 27-year-old Raynell Denny of McKinney, heated a plastic cord in a microwave and poured the melted plastic on his foot, causing it to burn. Denny also allegedly used a hanger from the hotel room closet and shoved it in the man’s ear.
The man alleged that Denny threw the hotel room landline under the bathroom sink to keep him from calling 911, and whenever he used his cell phone to call his nurse, Denny told him “what he wanted him to say” under duress.
Police allegedly found the victim’s social security card and driver’s license on Denny’s person.
Denny is currently booked at Collin County Jail on one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and interfering with emergency request for assistance, among other charges, in lieu of a $512,500 bond. His attorney of record, Manuel Gonzalez, did not provide any comment as of Tuesday.
