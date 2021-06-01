Plano Police arrested a McKinney man Sunday morning in connection with a vehicular manslaughter that reportedly killed a 64-year-old woman, records show.
According to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media, authorities were dispatched to a traffic collision in the intersection of Dallas Parkway and West Plano Parkway at approximately 2:50 a.m. The responding officer noted that the accident involved a black Toyota Camry, which collided into a red Ford Explorer containing two passengers, one of which was unconscious.
The officer alleged that the Camry was empty upon arrival and documented in the report that witnesses claimed the driver of the vehicle ran a red light.
33-year-old Kenneth Esaw was identified as the driver of the Camry and was transported to Medical City Plano for his injuries. According to the incident report, Esaw admitted to having four drinks, including two beers and two shots of whiskey. Esaw allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests while sitting on a gurney with a cervical collar affixed to his neck due to injuries.
“Due to the totality of the circumstances and information gathered, to include the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Esaw’s breath, his red watery eyes, his admission to drinking alcoholic beverages, his involvement in a serious traffic-crash causing death and bodily injury to another, the fact that both locations where he stated he was coming from and heading to were both in the city of McKinney and not in the city of Plano, and my observations during the [horizontal gaze nystagmus test] portion of the [standardized field sobriety tests], I formed the opinion that Esaw was intoxicated due to the introduction of alcohol into his system and that Esaw did not have the normal use of his mental and physical faculties,” the incident report said.
Esaw was booked at the Collin County Detention Center for one count of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies. The latter charge was reportedly filed due to the second occupant of the Explorer experiencing broken ribs as a result of the crash.
Esaw is currently being held on $300,000 bond. Records do not show whether he has an attorney at this time.
