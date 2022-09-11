After discussion from both sides, a redevelopment of Medical City Plano is slated to appear before Plano City Council.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Planning and Zoning commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to let council decide the fate of the proposed hospital redevelopment.
The proposed redevelopment would increase the hospital’s central building from four stories to eight, including three helicopter pads on the roof. The extra floors would expand the hospital’s trauma and burn units, allowing more emergency patients to receive the care they need.
Medical City Plano’s Chief Operating Officer Christina Mathis said the hospital is trying to plan for expansion over the next 10-20 years or more. With a coverage area including Plano, some of Frisco and McKinney, the hospital is seeing a growing community need. Medical City’s CEO Jyric Sims said that the expansion would allow trauma and burn patients flown in to receive medical care much faster than before.
As a buffer between the hospital and the adjacent homes, the campus would limit adjacent buildings to no more than two stories or 35 feet in height. Additionally, screening between the hospital and homes would be enhanced.
In a citywide poll, 140 residents opposed the hospital of 185 respondents.
Those against cited noise, traffic, and the loss of a “suburban feel.”
Those for the development cited safety and a growing community need for treatment as a reason to move forward with the development.
Other commissioners agreed with Commissioner Arthur Stone that they are, “forced to choose between quality of life and preservation of life.”
Plano City Council’s next meeting is slated for Sept. 12.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
