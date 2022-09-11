MCP.jpg
Medical City Plano

After discussion from both sides, a redevelopment of Medical City Plano is slated to appear before Plano City Council.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Planning and Zoning commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to let council decide the fate of the proposed hospital redevelopment.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments