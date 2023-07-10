HCA Healthcare Inc., the owner of several Medical City hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, disclosed a significant security breach on Monday, impacting approximately 11 million patients' personal information.
According to the company's announcement, an unidentified party gained unauthorized access to data, including patients' names, cities, states, ZIP codes, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, gender, service dates, service locations, and future appointment dates.
However, HCA reassured patients that the breached information does not encompass payment details like credit card or account numbers, sensitive data such as passwords, driver's license or Social Security numbers, or clinical information related to treatment, diagnosis, or condition.
The breach has affected more than 40 hospitals in Texas, including facilities such as Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano, Medical City McKinney, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton and Medical City Fort Worth. Additionally, numerous clinics, including local Carenow locations, have been impacted. A comprehensive list of the facilities affected can be found on HCA's website.
In light of the breach, HCA Healthcare has warned patients that they may encounter spam or fraudulent communications, including calls, emails, or text messages masquerading as healthcare-related. The company strongly advises patients never to open attachments or click on links sent by untrusted sources. To confirm the legitimacy of any messages regarding their care, patients are urged to call 1-844-608-1803.
HCA Healthcare has promptly engaged law enforcement agencies and sought the assistance of forensic and threat intelligence experts to investigate the breach thoroughly. To keep patients updated on security developments, the company has established a dedicated webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate.
