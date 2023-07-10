MCP.jpg
Medical City Plano

HCA Healthcare Inc., the owner of several Medical City hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, disclosed a significant security breach on Monday, impacting approximately 11 million patients' personal information.

According to the company's announcement, an unidentified party gained unauthorized access to data, including patients' names, cities, states, ZIP codes, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, gender, service dates, service locations, and future appointment dates.

