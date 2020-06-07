Local business owner A’sha Scott fell in love with Plano after moving from California in 2016. The same year, Scott experienced heartbreak and economic struggles. But that all changed after an unexpected encounter introduced her to her passion.
Scott opened the Divas Build Futures center in Plano last year. The staff at the center counsel girls to set education and career goals. According to Scott, the opening was several years in the making.
Scott took a moment to tell the Plano Star Courier about the importance of listening to girls and why she moved to Plano to follow her dream.
Where did you grow up?
I was born in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Woodland Hills, California, following the passing of my mother when I was 10 years old. I lived in Southern California most of my life.
What brought you to Plano?
I moved to Texas following my ambition of wanting a better life for my children and me. I was introduced to Dallas through family and friends who had lived in Texas or previously visited. Through my own research I grew a love for Collin County. I loved the culture, the school system, and I saw so much opportunity to grow and plant seeds.
Plano has so much positive energy. It makes you want to get out and be a part of change in any way you can. I love all people, but my passion is the youth. I want to be a part of the youth’s generational change and leadership. There are so many gaps of young people who fail every day because they are misunderstood.
I want to be a part of bridging that gap. Helping and mentoring youth no matter their circumstances to become better people.
Tell me about Divas Build Futures. How did it get its start?
Divas Build Futures Inc. was founded at a time when I was at a huge crossroads with life. I had gotten so tired of struggling and being overlooked and going through so much depression. Life had beaten me up. Twice I faced suicide. I had nobody but God to talk to.
I wanted my mother, a friend, just someone who would not judge me. At this time, I held my two kids tight every night and prayed. I lived in a real low-budget apartment, after facing so much loss, broken friendships, and a bad relationship.
“My God, why me?” is all I ever asked. One day I was walking home from the bus stop with my two children, and a young lady who was 13 from my apartment buildings joined me on my walk home. We walked up that hill and talked and she helped me carry my things all the way home. When I got to my door, she asked me if she could walk with me every day. I told her of course. Then one young lady became three young ladies to 13 young ladies.
Those 13 young ladies became my very first “DIVAS.”
How did you build your business?
I started DBF with just a single phone call to LegalZoom in September 2014 after seeing their commercial on TV. I called to inquire on how to start a business with what I had been doing with the young ladies. I was always pushing confidence and building self-esteem. At times I would have to go in my closet and give my own clothes to make sure they were able to feel good about themselves.
I never went to school for business. God gave me an entire blueprint of my career. My education is nursing and geriatrics. God had given me a way to help my community and better my life. My therapy had started, and I started building myself to build those around me. Helping and mentoring young ladies became a second language and I became good at it. I knew I wanted to grow and do this on a major level.
From 2014 to now, I have mentored over 500 young ladies ranging from ages 10-25 years old. From California to Texas.
Why is it important to you to help young girls?
It is important because someone must be responsible. It takes a village. I am a canvas and I have allowed myself to be humble with my life to help others.
What do you want to say to young girls who feel lost right now?
Keep going. We are all fighting tough battles. Let us put our tough girl code skin of strength on and fight. If you need to scream, you do that. If you need to cry, you do that.
Tell me about your support system in your younger years.
My elders – I love my history. I loved to read and write. It was my peace.
How can the community better support girls?
Listen. Be consistent. Always know the signs and when to give just a little more support when needed. Everyone is different and learn life differently.
Can you recall a moment when you felt proud of your work?
Anytime I receive a phone call where one of girls. If they got their first apartment, got into college, left an abusive relationship because of my resources, or they have completed rehab and sober, I am a proud woman.
I went to help a young lady who was suicidal. She faced a horrible break-up and I felt every bit of her pain. I had gained a different type of strength in order to get that young lady in my car and to a treatment center. She now has been clean since 2016.
What inspires you most right now?
The ability to know I am changing the world with one person at a time. I wish to open an all-girls youth academy very soon. Home economics will be taught. Sisterhood, loyalty, and forgiveness will be taught. I’m excited and prepared for my journey. I praise God for that.
