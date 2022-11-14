Heather and Michael Rapkoch, owners of Sports Value Consulting, LLC, have been supporting The Storehouse of Collin County’s annual Thanksgiving Distribution both financially and as volunteers since 2013, making 2022 the 10th year of their involvement.
The Rapkochs first became familiar with The Storehouse when their oldest son, Christopher, began volunteering through St. Andrew’s Youth Group. From sorting food, to distributing food to the neighbors as well as working behind the scenes with clean up and breaking down boxes, Christopher proved to be a hard-working volunteer, and he was moved by the whole process.
How did you get involved at St. Andrew?
We visited St. Andrew for several months, and then we joined in 2011. We were looking for a church our children could grow up in. Our oldest, Christopher (now 20), was very involved in the youth group all through high school and made some amazing friends. Parker (now 13) went to preschool at St. Andrew and is currently active in the youth group.
In addition to your Thanksgiving contributions, what other work do you do for The Storehouse?
Heather serves on the board of directors at The Storehouse, and the rest of the family volunteers when they can. Last year, Christopher Rapkoch, now a junior at TCU, put out boxes in all of the fraternity and sorority houses to collect clothing items for Joseph’s Coat, another program of The Storehouse of Collin County. He came up with this idea on his own, and we spent Mother’s Day filling both of our SUVs with clothing for The Storehouse.
How did your son get involved in the storehouse?
Christopher initially started volunteering at The Storehouse during the summer as part of the St. Andrew youth group. From sorting food, to distributing food to the neighbors as well as working behind the scenes with clean up and breaking down boxes, Christopher was moved by the whole process. By the end of that summer, he was so impressed with the work being done that he wanted us to contribute. We spoke to Terry Breedlove (former director), and that began our annual sponsorship of the Storehouse’s Thanksgiving distribution. This will be the 10th year we have supported the annual Thanksgiving distribution!
How long have you run Sports Value Consulting, LLC?
Sports Value Consulting, LLC, was formed in 2003 to provide valuation and other advisory services solely to the professional sports industry. In 2021, we added investment banking to the long list of services we can now provide across North America and England.
What has been most rewarding about working with The Storehouse?
Seeing the impact that The Storehouse has made on our sons. They are proud to be a part of sponsoring the event and look forward to the Thanksgiving distribution every year. They recognize that we have a responsibility to help others.
How long have you lived in the area?
Since 1995.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Michael: I loved going to the beach with my sibling and cousins in Southern California, where I lived until age 12.
Heather: I loved to play games with my grandparents who lived on a farm in Missouri. In the evenings they would teach me and my sister how to play Hearts, Pitch, Spades, and Scrabble. My grandpa would win all of the games except for Scrabble, which my grandma always won!
What are your hobbies?
Michael: I enjoy coaching soccer, working out, and anything to do with sports.
Heather: I enjoy yoga, rock climbing with my sons and spending time with the family.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Michael: Definitely coffee!
Heather: Tea for me!
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Michael: That I lived in a small mobile home and would drive 26 miles to go to high school every day.
Heather: That I rock climb! When we go, there is hardly anyone there my age.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.