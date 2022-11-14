Profile.jpg

Heather and Michael Rapkoch, owners of Sports Value Consulting, LLC, have been supporting The Storehouse of Collin County’s annual Thanksgiving Distribution both financially and as volunteers since 2013, making 2022 the 10th year of their involvement.

The Rapkochs first became familiar with The Storehouse when their oldest son, Christopher, began volunteering through St. Andrew’s Youth Group. From sorting food, to distributing food to the neighbors as well as working behind the scenes with clean up and breaking down boxes, Christopher proved to be a hard-working volunteer, and he was moved by the whole process.

