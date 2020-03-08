Courtney Hitt has found a way to incorporate art into almost everything she does. The Dallas native moved to Plano eight years ago and hit the ground running in the city's culture. Between working as a member of the Cultural Affairs Commission and with Leadership Plano, Hitt took a moment to sit down with the Plano Star Courier.
Where were you born and raised?
I was born and raised in Dallas, particularly the Lakewood and Lake Highlands area. I am also proud to claim bragging rights for being the first Texan born in my immediate family.
How long have you lived in Plano?
My family and I moved to Plano in 2013 and we bought our first home in 2014. My husband is a native Planoite and had always dreamed of ending up back in his hometown.
Who are your three dream dinner guests?
Frida Kahlo, not only because she a constant source of artistic inspiration for me personally, but there is something so tragically beautiful about her art and life’s story. John Muir, another source of inspiration through his writings in particular. Muir was a naturalist and advocate of U.S. forest conservation. His work went on to help establish the Sierra Club and several national parks.
The third choice was too hard to choose between – Anne Frank and/or Joan of Arc, but I like and appreciate them for the same reasons. They were both tough, strong, resilient young women who never let their age or gender prevent them from believing they could affect great change.
What music are you obsessed with right now?
This might be one of the harder yet more important questions as I am a massive record collector and consumer of music. Currently on rotation is Austin-based Dayglow’s album "Fuzzybrain." I also highly recommend new music from Bombay Bicycle Club, Joywave and Tennis, who I saw recently perform live for the second time.
I also recently received the honor of being in the top 1% of Angel Olsen listeners on Spotify.
Is there anything you hope to see happen in your lifetime?
There is so much I hope to see happen in my lifetime! Speaking to my passions, I would love to see more appreciation and support for the arts in all forms. Particularly in areas of the country that lack any support for the arts. I also hope that educators and parents quit viewing arts education as optional or unimportant.
Instead, I wish to see others view it as integral and supplemental to a well-rounded education. I also want for everyone to find one artistic talent or artistic ability they excel at or enjoy. My motto is “everyone is an artist.”
What is your favorite medium to create art in?
I truly love experimenting with various types of mediums. But truly at my core, I am a painter. I particularly gravitate toward watercolor and gouache. Most of the arts instruction that I provide personally is on the latter medium as it seems to be unfamiliar to so many.
What is the title of your memoir?
"How Did I Get Here & Other Questions I Ask Myself Every Day?"
What is your favorite thing about being on the Cultural Affairs Commission?
Being an arts advocate is truly my calling and passion in life. There is nothing more meaningful and special to me than supporting the hard work of many of the talented artists and arts groups in our community. I have been lucky enough to have the opportunity to do so at a local, regional, state and national level.
I am also so humbled to serve as a small piece in helping decide how to effectively use taxpayer funds to see that the arts continue to benefit and thrive throughout Plano. I also hope to inspire other young people to get involved in public service.
I still wake up every day in awe that it’s a part of my job to attend such fun and culturally enriching events, and that I am able to share that with my family is a bonus.
How would you describe Plano’s culture in three words?
Excellent, Diverse and Always-Evolving
What do you do when you’re not working?
In addition to contributing to the arts in Plano, I participate and help organize a Neighborhood Arts Collective, where we encourage others to meet and participate in learning a new art form. I also love spending time going to concerts and attending live music performances.
Fun fact: every piece of my artwork is named after a song title! I was also just chosen to serve on the Community Advisory Board for KXT/KERA, which is a lifelong and nerdy goal of mine.
What are your favorite spots in Plano?
Historic Downtown Plano will always hold a special place in my heart because of its charm. I particularly love the ArtCentre of Plano and the Interurban Railway Museum.
Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve is the best natural hidden gem in Plano. A scenic and serene park almost the size of Central Park in Plano! I would also be amiss if I failed to mention the incredible food destinations in Plano. Saucy’s, Bella Italia, Haywire and Milstone Bakery are a few local favorites.
I find myself missing the food here the most when I am away from home.
What do you want people to know about art in Plano?
Art is everywhere in Plano – you just need to keep your eye open for it. It’s also here to stay as more and more people are expecting it to be a part of their everyday lives as they move from communities where appreciation for the arts is the norm.
I am also proud that we were the first city in Collin County to receive the prestigious official designation as a cultural district in 2016.
What drives you the most in your work?
In some way or another, I have been surrounded by artists my whole life. It is my upmost admiration and respect for their work that drives me to do what I do.
It was my many years working in radio, however, that gave me better direction and focus in my role in the arts. I have no problem being a voice and advocate for other artists, that’s what I’m good at.
Everyone should be given the chance to pursue their artistic passions. It is also important to me to continually work to make the arts accessible to everybody.
Do you have any projects coming up?
I have quite a few projects in the works, in fact! This spring, along with my Leadership Plano class, we will be launching a series of self-guided tours to help foster and support the arts, history and culture, as well as support the nonprofit side of the entire city.
I am also excited to be doing an artist demonstration and artist-led workshop as a featured Spotlight Artist at Parr Library in June.
