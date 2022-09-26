Ritu Gupta is a Plano resident and volunteer for local organizations with her children including the Storehouse of Collin County, Lovepacs Plano and Acing Autism.
Tell our readers a little about yourself.
I was born in India and moved to California when I was 11 with my parents and two older brothers. I have been married for 21 years and have four kids and a dog. It was essential for us to instill the love of service in our children at a young age. Being an immigrant, I have experienced the generosity of people in America and have always wanted to pay it forward. I love living in a community where nonprofits help each other to accomplish a single goal of serving people in need.
How did you get involved at the Storehouse?
I got involved in The Storehouse because of my children. My oldest son was looking for a volunteering opportunity, and since The Storehouse was down the street, he decided to get involved. With such a welcoming atmosphere and the mission to feed our neighbors, the Gupta family was all in! The Storehouse holds a special place in my heart because this is where my kids truly learned what it means to serve our community.
What is your role at the storehouse?
I am a volunteer at The Storehouse and enjoy sorting food and preparing the food bags for the families. My kids enjoy working as runners and loaders, taking carts of food out to the families’ cars. Besides serving in the pantry at The Storehouse, I enjoy volunteering for St. Andrew United Methodist Church’s annual Prom Closet. It is one of my favorite events to volunteer for!
How did you join Lovepacs Plano?
When the pandemic hit, our family started to talk about how we could serve and support our community. I contacted Lovepacs Plano and started to do weekly food box home deliveries. It snowballed from there, and as I learned about the current food insecurities amongst kids in Plano, I knew I had to get involved. I wholeheartedly believe in the Lovepacs mission of serving every child in need. Being a volunteer to help run the pantry has been a humbling experience. To see the pantry grow over the last two years has been extraordinary!
What other community work do you do?
I am very involved in my children’s schools. I have had multiple board positions serving several PISD schools over the years.
How long have you lived in the area?
My family and I moved to Plano from California in 2004.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Back in India, I learned about mushrooms and fungi in one of my science classes. Mushrooms were a very expensive vegetable in India back then. When I got home, I told my dad that I wanted to try some mushrooms. The next day my dad brought home mushrooms! Coming from a very humble background, I was completely shocked that he spent so much money on them! Sadly, I took a bite and didn’t like them.
What are your hobbies?
Does driving kids around count as a hobby?
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
It's a tie between my family and desserts!
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
I got married at the age of 21!
