Mental Health America of Greater Dallas is looking to change the perspective on mental health and violence.
Community members are invited to the Challenging the Myths of Violence and Mental Illness Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at 2101 Ross Ave, Dallas.
A host of experts from mental health to gun rights to law enforcement are slated to speak, including former Plano Police officer Douglas Deaton.
Executive Director Bonnie Cook said that her goal is to bring people from all sides together to discuss how local community members can continue working toward a solution to destigmatize mental illness.
“I think as we work to address any violence in our community, the solutions are always one-sided. It's either a mental health issue, a second amendment or gun rights issue,” she said. "We're not talking to each other. We need to find a way where we can hear each other's perspectives and take that information to come up with solutions to fix the issue. No side can fix it alone. It will take all of us working together to fix what ails us.”
Cook hopes to bring a clientele different to what typically attends conferences regarding mental illness, she said.
“I want people who are normally coming to our events to be there,” Cook said. “Normally, we're a social service nonprofit for people concerned about mental illness. I want people that are on the other side of the discussion. I would love to have gun shop owners, anybody who wants to look at ways to address these issues from a perspective that the mental health community might not be addressing.”
According to Cook, a key myth about those with mental illness is they have a propensity toward violence.
“That is far from the truth,” she said. “People with mental illness are twice as likely to be victims of a crime than those in our population who are not mentally ill.”
The conference will cover a variety of topics including media bias, school violence solutions, responsible gun ownership, red flag laws and other interventions, academic research and preventative strategies.
“I hope everyone can come and that it brings meaningful conversation and discussions for meaningful change in the future,” Cook said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.