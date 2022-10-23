MHA.png
Bonnie Cook

Mental Health America of Greater Dallas is looking to change the perspective on mental health and violence.

Community members are invited to the Challenging the Myths of Violence and Mental Illness Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at 2101 Ross Ave, Dallas.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments