On Monday, Oprah Winfrey wrote on Instagram she donated to Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano. Winfrey said she donated to several pantries including Minnie’s.
“Never lived there, but they do great work,” she wrote.
Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson said she sought the support of Winfrey for years before the philanthropist agreed in 2018. “I said, ‘When I look to validation, I look to you.’”
But Jackson said the pantry is still struggling with donations due to picked-over grocery stores.
“Because people are buying five packages, they may not even be able to eat five packages, but they're buying it all in panic and so there's nothing for the stores, literally, to donate to us,” she said.
The faces Jackson sees at the “front lines” are numerous and diverse.
“A lady pulled up with tags, new tags, still on her car, crying 'My husband's just lost his job, we just purchased this car, how am I going to pay for this? What am I going to do?'”
While social distancing orders remain in place, the pantry is giving to the community in a drive-thru. Volunteers at the pantry also wear masks to protect against the transmission of COVID-19.
“They can't even see our smiles because we have this mask over,” Jackson said. “Our eyes are trying to speak to people. I tell people, ‘Let your eyes speak.’”
“I can't tell you how many tears I've shed just so somebody can know I understand, I get it,” she said.
The number of families Minnie’s Food Pantry has served has increased at least by 55% in recent days, according to Jackson. Many of the families it serves are part of Plano ISD. Students are still able to get breakfast and lunch from school, but parents are looking for help with dinner meals.
But Jackson said the pantry is also prioritizing seniors.
“Think about the seniors, they usually get together for breakfast at this place and lunch, but because they're quarantined, they can't get out of their apartment, period,” she said.
Jackson said she looks at the pantry’s work as an “SOS-mentality for everyone.”
“This pandemic, it does not discriminate. It doesn't care how old you are, what car you drive, because in this drive-thru I've seen it all,” she added.
Jackson said the pantry is looking for cereal, jelly, canned fruit, and beans.“And any snacks for kids,” she added.
Once she has time, Jackson said she plans on commemorating Winfrey’s comment by positioning it as part of the pantry’s name.
“I'm going to change our tagline to 'Minnie's Food Pantry, we do great work,’” she said.
