On Monday, Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano said its truck was stolen over Easter weekend. The pantry serves hundreds of families a week in the region.
A man appeared in security footage shortly before the vehicle went missing, according to the pantry.
“Our vehicles play a huge role in allowing us to rescue food, keep items on our shelves and continue distributing to families in need!” the pantry wrote on Facebook.
Plano police officers located the truck Tuesday afternoon. “Our beautiful baby has returned home to us!” the food pantry wrote on Facebook.
Plano PD spokesman David Tilley said the truck was discovered at block 500 on E. Central Parkway. “It has been recovered and was processed and released to the owner,” he said.
In a previous interview, founder Cheryl Jackson said the pantry has seen more visitors than ever due to financial and health insecurities.
“I can't tell you how many tears I've shed just so somebody can know I understand, I get it,” Jackson said.
The pantry is among many in the area that are struggling to fill shelves as shoppers are stocking up in grocery stores.
Many stores donate their leftover food to pantries instead of throwing it out. Minnie’s Food Pantry is currently serving hundreds of Plano ISD families.
