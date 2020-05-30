Minnie’s Food Pantry, 10th Episcopal District of the AME Church, K104 and Smooth R&B 105.7 have joined forces to “Feed 5000” at Paul Quinn College.
On June 2 from 10 a.m. to noon, they will be distributing food in the front parking lot next to Paul Quinn College, to serve some of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19 and provide food to those in need.
Food boxes will be distributed in a drive-through food pantry style on a first-come, first-serve basis. Boxes will include non-perishable, staple food items, along with 18-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to encourage healthy eating and proper nutrition.
“We are always thrilled to serve the community, especially in hard-hit areas like southern Dallas, where I was born and most of my family was raised,” Cheryl Jackson of Minnie’s Food Pantry said.
“With the stress of the pandemic, job loss, kids out of school, and other pressures, we want to alleviate the worry of food insecurity and provide nutritious, healthy food, which is important to staying well.”
Paul Quinn College sits in a food desert and with all the financial stress and hardships amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event organizers wanted to provide food for residents in this underserved community as well as the college students who are still on campus at Paul Quinn.
Along with the radio stations and Minnie’s Food Pantry, multiple churches in the 10th Episcopal District of the AME Church, are coming together with the goal of providing meals for more than 5,000 people.
“The need is great in this area and as the church, we want to do our part to provide needed resources,” Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, presiding prelate of the 10th Episcopal District and chairman of the Board of Trustees at Paul Quinn College said.
“In the Bible, Jesus fed 5,000 with two fish and 5 loaves of bread. Our goal is to also feed 5,000 people and maybe even more with the support of the community.”
K104 and Smooth R&B 105.7 are media sponsors for Minnie’s Food Pantry mobile delivery. There will also be a special appearance by Dede McGuire, host of the syndicated radio show, Dede in the Morning as well as surprise prize giveaways.
“We are proud to team up with Minnie’s Food Pantry, 10th Episcopal District of the AME Church and Paul Quinn College to offer relief to the many families affected by this crisis in our community,” McGuire said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.