Montessori school fights with city over bike trail

The city of Plano attracted ire from property rights activists at a City Council meeting Monday evening for its handling of a legal dispute with a Montessori academy.
“I think the city of Plano needs a new law – a law that restricts the use of eminent domain,” said attorney Jack Ternan, who represents the plaintiff, in a public comment to the council. “Some things should be obvious: land, education, free enterprise… These things are more important than a bike trail.”
For nearly 40 years, park officials have been looking to construct a trail along Hoblitzelle Park in northeast Plano. In conjunction with this project, they have sought to create a bike trail and an accompanying tunnel undercrossing beneath Hedgcoxe Road purported to link the city with Allen. In pursuing these endeavors, Plano officials have attempted to acquire the rights to a plot of land adjacent to and owned by Montessori Children’s House.
Officials initially tried to purchase the vacant property outright, but owner Effie Saifi was not interested, as she spent years consulting with an architect on plans to expand the building. “This land is not for sale,” she said. “This land is for my kids.”
But according to Saifi, they did not take “no” for an answer. She and Ternan allege that the city is trying to acquire the property via eminent domain, which the latter lambasted as a “shameful injustice” and “abuse of power.”
“My client proposed various options to them that were less damaging,” Ternan explained. “They have not accepted any of those.”
One of these options, Saifi claims, included acquiescence on her part in giving the city 325 square feet of land along Georgetown Drive in exchange for a reimbursement of her legal fees. She alleges that the city initially agreed to this, but later reneged on it and other proposals.
“I am $300,000-$400,000 under just because of COVID and attorney fees,” she said. “I just kept [the school] open because the staff wanted to work. I would have been better off financially to close it.”
Saifi added that her financial troubles were further exacerbated in 2018 when she went to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for brain surgery following complications from a tumor. Upon recovering from this, she and her legal counsel had to meet with the opposing party for mediation.
“I tried to be humble. I tried to be respectful. I, for several years, just handled it patiently with the hopes that someone will understand,” she said with exasperation. “[But] the impact in my personal life is just terrible.”
City officials told Plano Star Courier that they need to discuss the matter with their legal counsel before giving comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.