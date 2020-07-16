Plano ISD families had until Thursday to choose in-person or remote learning for the fall. Less than 30 percent of respondents are expected to opt for PISD's School@Home program. After Thursday, families will have to speak with school officials to switch.
According to data from the district, there are only seven schools in the district that are projected to have over 40 percent of students learning at home.
Six out of the seven schools are located in the northwest area of Plano.
According to a draft outlining the district's plans for the fall, remote learners will be required to show their face on screen for attendance purposes.
"Students enrolled in PISD School@Home will be assigned a virtual class schedule and must be available for live, synchronous instruction during each school day," the draft reads.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a nine-page guide for schools reopening across the state. According to the agency, a student is allowed to change their learning setting but only as it is convenient to the school.
The agency has oversight over all public schools in Texas.
“If a parent who chooses virtual instruction wants their child to switch to an on-campus instructional setting, they can do so, but school systems are permitted to limit these transitions to occur only at the end of a grading period, if it will be beneficial to the student’s instructional quality,” the guidance reads.
The TEA wrote it is following direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the health of children and young adults.
“… Research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), among others, has found that while children do get infected by COVID-19 and some severe outcomes have been reported in children, relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized or have severe symptoms.”
