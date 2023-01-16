The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data.
Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.
On Jan. 11, officers responded to a residential burglary at around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mapleshade Ln.
Plano Police responded to two motor vehicle thefts on Jan. 10. One was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Westbrook Drive. Another was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Natalie Dr.
Two thefts were reported on Jan. 12 at around noon. One incident was reported in the 2400 block of Preston Rd., and the other was reported in the 4100 block of West Spring Creek Pkwy.
A theft was reported on Jan. 11 at around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Los Rios Blvd., and a Jan. 10 theft was reported at around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Spring Creek Pkwy.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.