Plano Crime Blotter

The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data.

Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

