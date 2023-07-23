Here are five things to do in Plano the week of July 23:
Shine Presents: 'Les Miserables'
Epic, grand and uplifting, this musical phenomenon is an epic tale of passion and redemption in the throes of revolution.
"Les Miserables" is recommended for mature audiences. Please be advised that this production contains explicit language, and depictions of prostitution, gun violence, and death. Children ages 3 and younger are not permitted inside the theater.
Show times include July 23 at 2:30 p.m., July 28 at 7:30 p.m., July 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 30 at 2:30 p.m.
The musical will be performed at the Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Avenue. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at https://www.plano.gov/1067/Courtyard-Theater.
Play in the Park 2023
Join Plano Parks and Recreation from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday through August 1 at Willowcreek Park, 2101 Jupiter Rd. and every Thursday August 3 at Stimpson and Drake Park, 1212 H Ave. for Play in the Park.
Parks and recreation will have a great time playing fun, heart-pumping games like limbo, tag, relay races and much more.
Play in the Park is free and no sign up is necessary – just meet the city at the park and play.
For more information, call the city at 972-941-7250. We hope to see you there!
Inter Urban Railway Museum presents: Citizens at Last
The Interurban Railway Museum, located at 901 E 15th Street, and the Plano Conservancy for Historic Preservation present “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas”.
The exhibit focuses on the decades-long fight for woman suffrage in Texas with panel topics covering the national beginnings of the movement, early Texas leaders, transnational networks, anti-suffrage sentiments, segregated suffrage, and, the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.
This freestanding exhibition uses archival photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, and texts to display the struggle for woman suffrage in Texas.
While at the museum, attendees are encouraged to also explore the museum’s outdoor exhibit “Vital to Victory,” featuring the often-untold lives of women in the rail industry. Women were initially only granted entry to these jobs during World War I and World War II when male employees were drafted into service.
Museum hours for Tuesday, July 18 run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Third Monday Trade Days at Southfork Ranch
Third Monday Trade days is a monthly event featuring over 300 different booths. Local artisans selling and showing their goods. Hand Crafted items such as jewelry, furniture, candles, charcuterie boards, etc. Food vendors, antiques, axe throwing, blacksmith, a psychic, entertainment and so much more.
The event will have a $5 cash entry fee and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23.
Texas Pool hosts Christmas in July Party
Cool down with Christmas in July at the Texas Pool from noon to 2 p.m. July 23. Enjoy iced hot chocolate, crafts, and a melted snowball fight (water balloons).
Bring a gift card for your favorite Lifeguard’s stocking.
$10 per person/Texas Pool members are free.
