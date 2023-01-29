Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Jan. 29:
A gentleman’s guide to love and murder
Community members are invited to a production of "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" from Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m. to Feb. 6 at 6:15 p.m. at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W Park Blvd.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path.
Celebrating the lunar new year
The Plano Chinese Alliance Church will host a Lunar New Year celebration in partnership with the Asian Culture and Education Society USA from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 5 at 5025 Custer Rd. The event is free to attend and open to the community.
Supernatural convention comes to Plano
Creation Entertainment’s Official Supernatural Convention is a fan convention celebrating the hit show Supernatural. From 10 a.m. Feb. 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 5, the three-day show will feature stars like Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins who participate in on-stage panels, photo ops, autograph signings as well as special events throughout the weekend. The event will take place at 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy. More information at creationent.com/cal/ce_dallas/
Garden network meeting
Taken up an interest in gardening? Community members are invited to the North Texas School Garden Network Winter Meet Up from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at North Texas Food Bank 3677 Mapleshade Lane.
Topics include community building, garden to table edible education lessons and seasonal activities that you can use in your school garden program. We are stronger together! Join us as we build a school garden army in North Texas.
Farmers Market on the board walk
Community members are invited to shop at Granite Park’s farmers market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Vendors will have a variety of fresh produce, handmade goods and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
