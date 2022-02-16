Storm Forecast from NWS
Update from the National Weather Service: No major changes to tonight's thunderstorm forecast. Storms are expected to develop along a dryline late tonight. If strong/severe storms develop late tonight the most likely location continues to be north of I-20 and west of I-35. A few strong or marginally severe storms may be possible south and/or east of this area, but the overall threat is lower as the line of storms will be weaker by the time it reaches these areas.
 
The line of storms is expected to move through our region between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Be sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings before you head to bed tonight!

 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

