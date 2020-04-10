plano cases 04-10-20

Courtesy of the city of Plano. 

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 5 in Plano. The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 406, including 124 in Plano.

The County has 235 active cases, including 63 in Plano.

Cases by Plano's zip codes: 

- 75023 has 12 cases

- 75024 has 26 cases 

- 75025 has 26 cases 

- 75074 has 9 cases 

- 75075 has 15 cases 

- 75093 has 36 cases

As of Friday morning, 55 Plano residents are isolating at home and 8 are receiving hospital care. 60 people in Plano have recovered so far.

CCHCS announced a 53-year-old Dallas man died Thursday, the sixth death in Collin County of a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19. The man had an underlying health condition when he tested positive for COVID-19.

522 people are currently under monitoring (PUM) in Collin County, including 142 in Plano.

A PUM is an asymptomatic person with an epidemiologic exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The exposure may be close contact with a confirmed case or with their infectious secretions or clinical specimens; or designation as a PUM by CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends using non-medical grade masks in public to slow the spread of the virus. 

