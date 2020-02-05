The Parks and Recreation Department has had an adapted recreation program since 1982. It was the first program of its kind in the North Texas suburbs.
The program began in a church, “not exactly on-site in the city of Plano,” according to Adapted Recreation Supervisor Dianne Dillon.
Now, adapted recreation and the adult sports division at Plano Parks and Recreation are partnering to create the first coed basketball team in Plano’s adapted recreation history.
The team, for people ages 15-50, is part of an overall expansion of adapted sports to meet a growing demand for individuals with special needs who want to participate in the program.
“The older population is growing with individuals with special needs, but we're also still seeing middle school, even elementary schools,” Dillon said. “We start seeing more of that age group come into our program and more so when they are out of school.”
Ages 12 months to over 70 years old participate in adapted recreation activities. Dillon said the program takes sports like bowling and basketball and applies their own rules to make the games more inclusive.
According to Dillon, participants are often hesitant when they first begin but show dramatic progress in their social skills by the end of the programs.
“We see them open up, we see them not want to leave and they go home with their peers,” Dillon said.
The new basketball coed practice will begin Feb. 22 and will end on March 21. The games will take place on Saturday evenings at Liberty Recreation Center.
Dillon hopes to get enough participants to have at least two games a night. Adapted sports also has programs for those interested in gymnastics, karate and camps during the summer.
“We are here to adapt our program to the needs of the participants that we serve,” Dillon said. “We see smiles when they come in, and they weren't smiling before, but we see smiles.”
For information or to find out how to register, call 972-941-7272. The registration deadline is Feb. 17.
