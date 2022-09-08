Wyndham Hotels & Resorts celebrates the first groundbreaking of its new-construction, extended-stay brand in Plano, Tex. including Ian McClure, CEO Gulf Coast Hotel Management and Wyndham's Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO; Michele Allen, Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Checchio, Chief Marketing Officer; Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer; Krishna Paliwal, President La Quinta & Hawthorn Suites brands and AD&C; Scott Strickland, Chief Information Officer
Plano is the first city to host a new extended-stay brand hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham held a groundbreaking for its all-new “Project Echo” hotel on Wednesday.
The hotel is slated to sit along the southeast corner of Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard. The 124-room Project ECHO prototype will take up just under two acres of land and offers unique economy rooms. Up to 74% of the 50,000 square-foot building is rentable with individual rooms averaging 300 square-feet. The rooms consist of single- and two-queen studio suites with kitchenettes as well as efficiently-designed public spaces like a lobby, fitness center and guest laundry that help to limit labor needs.
“This is a milestone moment for Wyndham, as we break ground on our first hotel under this innovative, extended-stay hotel brand,” Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti said. “Demand for extended-stay accommodations continues to surge as interest continues to grow among both guests and developers. As the nation’s leader in economy and midscale hotel accommodations, this is the ideal time to introduce a cost-friendly and all new-construction brand, starting with this important and growing Texas market.”
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies with 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network, Wyndham specializes in economy lodgings. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection and Wyndham.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
