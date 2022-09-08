groundbreaking.png

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts celebrates the first groundbreaking of its new-construction, extended-stay brand in Plano, Tex. including Ian McClure, CEO Gulf Coast Hotel Management and Wyndham's Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO; Michele Allen, Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Checchio, Chief Marketing Officer; Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer; Krishna Paliwal, President La Quinta & Hawthorn Suites brands and AD&C; Scott Strickland, Chief Information Officer

 Courtesy of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Plano is the first city to host a new extended-stay brand hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham held a groundbreaking for its all-new “Project Echo” hotel on Wednesday.

groundbreaking 2.png

Wyndham’s new extended-stay brand features an innovative and efficient new construction prototype

