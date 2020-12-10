Plano Mobile Data Collection

Plano officials say Data Transfer Solutions, LLC will help them maintain roads with greater precision. 

 Courtesy of the City of Plano

The city of Plano recently kicked off a project to inventory the condition of city roads. 

To accomplish this, the city retained the services of Data Transfer Solutions, LLC (DTS) based out of Orlando, Florida.  DTS is a nationwide firm and provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies. 

DTS operates a fleet of sophisticated data collection vehicles equipped with an array of precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state and local transportation agencies inventory and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities and assets.

Specifically, the vans possess digital cameras that will collect imagery on all pavement and above ground, transportation-related assets located within the right-of-way.  This imagery will be used to create a digital video inventory. 

In order to collect all relevant data, the vehicles will be traveling all city roads and in order to ensure the highest quality of data and imagery, the vehicles will only collect data during daylight hours. 

If residents have any questions or need additional information regarding the vehicles, the project, or the process; they are encouraged to contact the city of Plano at 972-769-4140.

