Police lights
File photo

Plano police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead.  

According to a Plano Police Department press release, officers responded to a weapons call at midnight Tuesday on the 800 block of Warwick Drive. Officers arrived to see individuals fleeing on foot, and evidence was found that confirmed there had been gunfire in the area, police said.  

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, a deceased person identified as 18-year-old Plano resident Malakai McAfee was found on the 800 block of Arbor Downs Drive, one block north of Warwick Drive. 

"This investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing," the department stated Tuesday evening. 

